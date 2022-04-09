Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 30,829 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1,278.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

SHW opened at $263.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.01 and its 200 day moving average is $297.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

