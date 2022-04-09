Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 2,253.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,002 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,276,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NSTG. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $34.09 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

