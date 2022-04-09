Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Five9 worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,735 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.