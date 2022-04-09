Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.25 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $274.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.61. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.94 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

