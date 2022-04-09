Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 5.2%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $82.59. 17,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 878,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $414,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.