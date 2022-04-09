Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLDN. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Willdan Group stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Willdan Group has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $372.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 683.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Willdan Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

