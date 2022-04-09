Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

