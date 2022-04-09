Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

