Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Get Expensify alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $16.05 on Friday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.