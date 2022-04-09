Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $95.50

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.50 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $91.77 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.