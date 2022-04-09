Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $9.26 on Friday. Fathom has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 134,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 58,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

