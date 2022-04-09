Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HTLD. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.