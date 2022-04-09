Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut shares of Gatos Silver from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NYSE GATO opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 48.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

