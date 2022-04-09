Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut shares of Gatos Silver from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.
NYSE GATO opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $20.26.
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
