iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

