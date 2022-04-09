Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 277.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

