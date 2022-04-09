Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,359 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

