Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC opened at $176.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.22.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

