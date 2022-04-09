Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $74,638,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $416.88 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $79,682,618. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

