ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) vs. PPL (NYSE:PPL) Financial Analysis

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 PPL 0 7 3 0 2.30

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.06%. PPL has a consensus price target of $35.44, suggesting a potential upside of 21.76%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than PPL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A PPL $5.78 billion 3.70 -$1.48 billion ($1.91) -15.24

ReNew Energy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PPL.

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77% PPL -25.59% 5.88% 2.12%

Summary

PPL beats ReNew Energy Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

