Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,300 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,757,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.19 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

