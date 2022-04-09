Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 560.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $208,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.17.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

