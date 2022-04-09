TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $640.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $648.38 and a 200-day moving average of $635.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

