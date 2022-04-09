Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTS. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE:APTS opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

