Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 687,741 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 508.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,741 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,259,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 230,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

