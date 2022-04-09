Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $605.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

