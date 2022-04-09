Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $145.70. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 406.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

