Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.75 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

