Morgan Stanley Lowers CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $28.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.73 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,528 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

