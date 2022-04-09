Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of CCK opened at $121.56 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

