Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

