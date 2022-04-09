Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
AVNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.
Shares of AVNS stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 332.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $46.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
