Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

AVNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 332.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

