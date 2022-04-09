Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARE. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $167.73 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.01.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.