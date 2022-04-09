ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $50,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 625.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after purchasing an additional 136,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

