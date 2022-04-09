Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

AA stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

