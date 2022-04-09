WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider David Brunick Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WOW opened at $20.77 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 979.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 271,829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

