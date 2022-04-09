PieDAO DEFI++ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,035.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $900,617.21 and $2,035.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00006322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046289 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.47 or 0.07548276 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,495.89 or 0.99976326 BTC.
PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile
Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++
