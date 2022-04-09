nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 294 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. nCino’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $9,838,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

