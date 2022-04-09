Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of MHNC stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Get Maiden Holdings North America alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.