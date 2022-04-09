Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $31,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $108.47 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $151.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

