Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CSL stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.20.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
