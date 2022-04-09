Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

CSL stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.20.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.