Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
CMTOY opened at $7.06 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.
About Cementos Argos (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cementos Argos (CMTOY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.