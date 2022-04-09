Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

CMTOY opened at $7.06 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

About Cementos Argos (Get Rating)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.