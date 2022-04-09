Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 342 ($4.49) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.82) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

CSP opened at GBX 261 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 389.24. Countryside Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

