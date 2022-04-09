Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.32 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 548,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.35% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFDR opened at $9.82 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

