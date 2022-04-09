Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.51 Million in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 21.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 142,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.