Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,521 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SBSW opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

