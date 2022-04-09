Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 285.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,794 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $49.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.