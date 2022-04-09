Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,236 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Altice USA worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after buying an additional 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Wolfe Research cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

