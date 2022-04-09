Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 240,000 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 404,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

