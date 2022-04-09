Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,997 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

