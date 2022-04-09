Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Momentive Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNTV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $16.59 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

